Capcom has announced a new collaboration between Resident Evil and Japanese metal group BABYMETAL, but its debut has fans divided on the franchise's apparent obsession with Lady Dimitrescu.

The collaboration will result in some special Resident Evil / BABYMETAL merchandise landing in 2026, presumably to directly coincide with the series' 30th anniversary on 22nd March. However, the inclusion of Dimitrescu – a relatively minor antagonist from Resident Evil: Village – has got fans wondering why Capcom isn't focusing more on legacy characters like Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield.

Fans are voicing their concerns over on social media, with @SonnyBauer8462 stating "I feel like Jill/Chris would be more befitting":





Did you know that next year is going to be the 30th Anniversary of RESIDENT EVIL?



30 years since RE1…1996…had S.T.A.R.S. investigating the Spencer Mansion.



Here’s Lady D…from 2021…to give you a message instead.



What about the characters who have actually BUILT this franchise: The Spencer Mansion and Raccoon City survivors??? No offense to Maggie at all because I love her, but I really find it weird how much they're pushing Lady D for all this 30th anniversary promo.What about the characters who have actually BUILT this franchise: The Spencer Mansion and Raccoon City survivors??? https://t.co/GooVugvKHt November 2, 2025

Of course, it's pretty clear to us why Dimitrescu is being utilised so much for marketing purposes at the moment. The character was the true standout star of Resident Evil: Village (which, don't forget, is getting a fresh Switch 2 release on 27th February 2026 alongside 7: Biohazard and Requiem), and the performance from voice actor Maggie Robertson remains iconic to this day.

They keep using Lady Dimitrescu, they’re punching the air rn she didn’t have a bigger part role. Tbf they cooked so hard with her only for it to be an appetizer. https://t.co/54KLnmD39P November 2, 2025

Robertson also provided an overview of the franchise as part of Capcom's 'Road to Requiem' video posted last week. During the almost 11-minute presentation, it was announced that a new themed Pro Controller would be released for the Switch 2, alongside a Grace Ashcroft amiibo in Summer 2026.

So yeah, we're pretty torn over Capcom's focus on Lady Dimitrescu. On the one hand, yes, the character is excellent and we imagine the company is probably busy conjuring up some sort of spin-off game for her at this very moment.

On the other hand, Resident Evil has always been known for the events of Raccoon City – even 30 years later – and it's perhaps a bit odd that not more focus is being put on the characters that started it all. Especially when you consider that we'll be revisiting the scorched remains of the city in Resident Evil Requiem in 2026.