Yes, it may be a bit of an oldie, but it's still worth re-highlighting for newer members of the gaming fraternity, or those who missed out last time it was doing the rounds.

Back in 2011, the DS was gifted one of the all-time great Alien franchise games in the form of Aliens: Infestation, a slick and polished Metroidvania that nails its mix of puzzling, platforming, signature series tension, and great big scary extraterrestrials (alongside their face-hugging pals). Hey, we even gave it an 8/10 back at release, so you just know it's verified fresh, or whatever they're saying these days.

It's a very good game that you should definitely play, in short. Even if you don't like Metroidvanias or aliens. Because of one song.

As we were happily reminded this very morning, via a much-appreciated social media post, of the ending credits song for Aliens: Infestation (below), written by the very same band (Guyz Nite) who penned the also wonderful Die Hard song (warning for NSFW swearing, but otherwise a treat and a wonderful Xmas song to boot).

if you've never heard the end credits song for Aliens Infestation on the Nintendo DS I beg you to stop and listen right now it's important — Mr. Hallenbeck (@mrhallenbeck.bsky.social) 2025-11-27T06:27:12.352Z

If you can listen to this and somehow resist immediately diving back in to replay the whole flipping game all over again, you've got more willpower than this writer. And shoutout to @MrHallenback for the Thursday morning levity!

Played Aliens: Infestation yet? First time hearing this epic power ballad? Make sure to let us know where your emotions are at in the comments!