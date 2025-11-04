SEGA and Atlus are dropping a surprise demo for one of its early Switch 2 titles, Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army.

The demo arrives on the Switch eShop — for both the Switch 1 and 2 versions of the game — at 9pm PST today (that's midnight EST and 5am BST on 5th November) and will allow you to play up to Episode 2.

And yes, of course you'll be able to transfer your progress over to the full game. That's the best thing about these demos. So it's the perfect way to try the game out if you're on the fence. You don't have to replay anything if you decide to pick it up, and if you don't gel with it, well, that's okay too!

In case you missed it earlier this year, Raidou Remastered is a completely refreshed version of the 2006 PS2 action RPG Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. the Soulless Army, which itself is part of the Devil Summoner spin-off series from the Megami Tensei series.

The remaster features completely overhauled visuals and compat, full voice acting, fast travel, the ability to save anywhere, and a number of other quality-of-life features.

We reviewed the Switch 2 version of the game when it launched on 19th June 2025, calling it "a wonderful retread of a forgotten classic", though with some quibbles about the visuals and some simplistic gameplay elements.

Will you be grabbing the Raidou Remastered demo later today (or tomorrow)? Let us know in the comments.