Raidou Remastered
Sega and Atlus have released a new update for RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army on Switch and Switch 2, bringing the game up to version 1.10.

The update brings a whole bunch of quality-of-life improvements to game alongside some standard bug fixes. The remaster launched on 19th June 2025, shortly after the Switch 2 itself landed, and brought extensive improvements to the PS2 original.

We gave the game a score of 8/10 and said that it "is a wonderful retread of a forgotten classic, smartly polishing up its best parts and modifying its worst parts to make for an overall more enjoyable experience".

QOL Improvements

  • MAG can now be collected through gun attacks.
  • Added a “Hold” input option for Weak Sword Attacks and Strong Sword Attacks.
  • Button/key assigned to safeguarding demon allies is now remappable.
  • Demon allies will no longer waste MAG by using skills unnecessarily once battle ends.
  • Added “Retry battle on another difficulty” option when Raidou is defeated.
  • You can now sell demonic materials at Konnou-ya.
  • You can now travel directly to Konnou-ya through Dragon Founts.
  • Added ON/OFF toggles for the next objective UI, destination icons, and applicable investigation skills so players can enjoy the atmosphere of the original game.
  • Enhanced carry-over elements for New Game+.
  • Totality
    • Raidou’s level, stats, money, Devil Chart, and accumulated Loyalty will be carried over. Summoner Skills, swords forged through Sword Alchemy, and items will also be carried over, with some exceptions.
  • Luxuries
    • Raidou’s money, Devil Chart, and accumulated Loyalty will be carried over. Summoner Skills, swords forged through Sword Alchemy, and items will also be carried over, with some exceptions.
  • Basics
    • Raidou’s Devil Chart and accumulated Loyalty will be carried over.
  • Balance adjustments for the following battles:
    • Episode 1: Gashadokuro
    • Episode 1: Ichimokuren
    • Episode 8: Mishaguji
    • Final Episode battles
  • Devil Chart now displays demon registration completion rate.
  • Added ON/OFF toggle for shortening demon fusion animations.
  • After demon fusion, the game will no longer return to the fusion top menu.
  • Shortened animation when reforging a sword that has already been crafted in Sword Alchemy.
  • Reduced downtime after summoning a demon ally in the field.
  • Added ability to skip the greeting animation during demon reports.
  • Even when Raidou’s title is manually selected, the rank-up animation will play when a new title is unlocked.
  • When completing a case file, the name of the completed quest will now be shown in the completion animation (to
  • avoid confusion about which quest was cleared).
  • Reduced the frequency of Gouto saying “Use your gun.”

Other

  • Various bug fixes.

Are you still playing this one, or have you moved on to something else? Let us know with a comment.

