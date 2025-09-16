Sega and Atlus have released a new update for RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army on Switch and Switch 2, bringing the game up to version 1.10.

The update brings a whole bunch of quality-of-life improvements to game alongside some standard bug fixes. The remaster launched on 19th June 2025, shortly after the Switch 2 itself landed, and brought extensive improvements to the PS2 original.

We gave the game a score of 8/10 and said that it "is a wonderful retread of a forgotten classic, smartly polishing up its best parts and modifying its worst parts to make for an overall more enjoyable experience".