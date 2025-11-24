Kirby Air Riders Bandana Waddle Dee
Image: Nintendo

Kirby and his warp star are back in business thanks to Kirby Air Riders, and we imagine a lot of you have been racing through the sky (and the "city") to unlock absolutely everything this past weekend.

The surprise sequel to the under-appreciated GameCube racer Kirby Air Ride has performed much better than its 2003 predecessor, boosted by fantastic visuals and performance, a plethora of characters and stages, and so many custom vehicles.

It's an absolute blast with friends, and our very own PJ O'Reilly agrees, scoring the game an 8/10, summing up that "This is a chaotic and frenzied racer, there's no doubt, but it's got depth for those who wish to learn and plenty of competition to be had both online and at harder difficulties for diehards."

It's a fantastic comeback, and yet another feather in Kirby's cap; seems the pink puffball can do little wrong on the Switch and Switch 2. We've always loved him, of course. But what about you lovely folks?

Yes, we want to hear what you think of Kirby Air Riders on Switch 2. Have you been blitzing through it all weekend and have some strong thoughts on it? Or have you just dabbled and want to put more time into it? You can give the game a score below and, if you change your mind later, come back and do just that!

What score would you give Kirby Air Riders (Switch 2)?

Thanks for voting! If you've got even more thoughts to share about Kirby Air Riders, hop on that warp star and let us know if you're enjoying the game in the comments.