Kirby and his warp star are back in business thanks to Kirby Air Riders, and we imagine a lot of you have been racing through the sky (and the "city") to unlock absolutely everything this past weekend.

The surprise sequel to the under-appreciated GameCube racer Kirby Air Ride has performed much better than its 2003 predecessor, boosted by fantastic visuals and performance, a plethora of characters and stages, and so many custom vehicles.

It's an absolute blast with friends, and our very own PJ O'Reilly agrees, scoring the game an 8/10, summing up that "This is a chaotic and frenzied racer, there's no doubt, but it's got depth for those who wish to learn and plenty of competition to be had both online and at harder difficulties for diehards."