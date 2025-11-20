With just one week left to go in the second Pokémon Legends: Z-A Ranked Battle Season, The Pokémon Company has lifted the lid on what the next competitive event will entail.

Ranked Battle Season 3 will kick off on 27th November at 6am UTC, and will be sticking around until 18th December. Those who reach Rank S or higher in this season can nab themselves a Chesnaughtite which, as you might expect, can be used to evolve Chesnaught into Mega Chesnaught.

What's more, the previous season's Mega Stones will also be up for grabs again this season, with Greninjite being awarded to all those who reach Rank Y and Delphoxite to anyone who hits Rank V. None of these stones are available through normal gameplay, so it's well worth taking part if you're a fan of the Gen VI starters.

Here's the precise time that Ranked Battle Season 3 will get underway in your region:

North America: 10pm (Wed) PST / 11pm (Wed) MST / 12am CST / 1am EST

10pm (Wed) PST / 11pm (Wed) MST / 12am CST / 1am EST UK/Ire: 6am GMT

6am GMT Europe: 7am CET / 8am EET

7am CET / 8am EET Asia/Oceania: 3pm JST / 2pm AWST / 5pm AEDT

You'll only be able to use Pokémon numbered 001-231 in the Lumiose Pokédex during this season, and all competitors will automatically be set to level 50 in battle.

To make sure that you've made the most of the current season, and for all the details on the upcoming event, be sure to check out our full Ranked Battle Season guide below.