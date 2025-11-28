November might not be in the rear-view mirror yet, but Nintendo's already feeling festive with its new range of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in-game Christmas jumpers (or sweaters, if you'd prefer).

If you want to deck out your New Horizons avatar in the holiday gear, you can pick up all three custom designs by heading to the company's official Ninten Island via Luna's Dream Address service (Island code: DA-6382-1459-4417), or by using the kiosk at the back of the Able Sisters' shop and entering the following Design-ID codes:

Jingle Sweater: MO-T2XL-S43L-9JTW



Bells Sweater: MO-5KL7-989R-MTP5



Wreath Sweater: MO-DP24-0WP7-6D2J



Once you've saved the designs, you'll be able to bosh them on a sweater of your own via the Custom Designs app on your NookPhone.

It sounds like the perfect way to ease yourself back into Animal Crossing: New Horizons before the game gets all manner of additions next year. As a reminder, the New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will arrive via a £4.19 / $4.99 upgrade path on 15th January, adding mouse mode and higher resolution alongside the chance to play online with more friends at once. On the same day, the free ver. 3.0 update will drop for Switch 1 and 2 users, including crossover content, a new hotel resort and more.