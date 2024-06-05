Nintendo Shiver Entertainment
Image: Shiver Entertainment

Last month, Nintendo announced it had "entered into an agreement with Embracer Group" to acquire the Miami, Florida-based team Shiver Entertainment.

It seems no time has been wasted, with the Shiver Entertainment website already receiving a few updates to its home page. Underneath the company's logo, you can now see how Shiver is a "wholly owned subsidiary of Nintendo Co., Ltd" and if you scroll to the bottom of the page, you'll see the same thing with a massive Nintendo banner on display (which you can see here at the top of this story).

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube768k
Watch on YouTube

In Nintendo's original announcement, it mentioned how the company's aim was to "secure high-level resources for porting and developing software titles". Shiver's focus will also "remain the same" - being to port and develop software for "multiple platforms" including the Switch.

Shiver has previously worked on porting and developing games like Mortal Kombat 1 and Hogwarts Legacy to the Switch. You can find out more about this acquisition and Shiver in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life:

How are you feeling about this acquisition? Leave your thoughts below.

[source shiver.net, via x.com]