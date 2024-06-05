Last month, Nintendo announced it had "entered into an agreement with Embracer Group" to acquire the Miami, Florida-based team Shiver Entertainment.

It seems no time has been wasted, with the Shiver Entertainment website already receiving a few updates to its home page. Underneath the company's logo, you can now see how Shiver is a "wholly owned subsidiary of Nintendo Co., Ltd" and if you scroll to the bottom of the page, you'll see the same thing with a massive Nintendo banner on display (which you can see here at the top of this story).

In Nintendo's original announcement, it mentioned how the company's aim was to "secure high-level resources for porting and developing software titles". Shiver's focus will also "remain the same" - being to port and develop software for "multiple platforms" including the Switch.

Shiver has previously worked on porting and developing games like Mortal Kombat 1 and Hogwarts Legacy to the Switch. You can find out more about this acquisition and Shiver in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: