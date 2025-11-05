Nintendo has provided the clearest indication yet that it intends to acquire more development teams to "strengthen its internal development organisation".

The comment can be seen on page 54 of its latest financial report (thanks, ResetEra), in which Nintendo lays out the steps involved in utilising funds to build the business foundation. It outright states that its plan includes "initiatives such as acquiring development companies to make them subsidiaries and augmenting our development facilities, and the construction of Corporate Headquarters Development Center, Building No. 2".

This might, on the surface at least, go against Nintendo's statement last year in which it said it would rather "organically expand the organisation" over the acquisition of developers. Though while this latest reveal from the company appears to indicate a more aggressive stance, we can't imagine Nintendo suddenly going on a development shopping spree anytime soon.

It's an interesting shift from the company though, right? Could we perhaps see a team like MercurySteam join the fold after its exceptional work on Metroid Dread? It's nothing but speculation on our part for now, but we think it's clear that more acquisitions will happen in the future – possibly within the next financial year.

It'll be interesting to see how things develop in the coming months and years, at least. Switch 2 is going to be an exceptionally important console for Nintendo, and the company will want to ensure that it has all hands on deck to keep the games flowing.