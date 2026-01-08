Famitsu has published the latest boxed charts data from Japan, and it's once again another success story for the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World. Both headline the hardware and software charts respectively, with Mario Kart World shifting another 94,645 units to total 2,668,381 lifetime sales.
Meanwhile, Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition has managed to surpass the 1 million milestone, totalling 1,004,154. The OG Switch version is still dominating, however, shifting a total of 1,529,823 units. This balance will begin to lean more toward Switch 2 in the coming years as more and more people upgrade, but the remarkably high install base for Switch means that Pokémon games its successor will, for the time being, struggle to keep up.
Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:
For the last week in 2026, the Switch 2 once again comfortably outsold the competition, with a total of 200,257 units flying off the shelves. The original Switch totalled 32,775 units sold across its three SKUs, while the PS5 managed a total of 19,232.
Shoutout to the 15 people who bought a PS4, too.
Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (22nd - 28th Dec)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|200,257
|3,784,067
|2
|
Switch OLED Model
|14,004
|
9,397,922
|3
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|13,587
|1,117,528
|4
|Switch Lite
|11,776
|6,804,465
|5
|
Switch
|
6,995
|20,213,756
|6
|
PlayStation 5
|3,995
|5,859,425
|7
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|1,650
|311,257
|8
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|209
|24,711
|9
|
Xbox Series S
|
71
|
340,361
|10
|
Xbox Series X
|
17
|323,855
|11
|PlayStation 4
|
15
|7,930,151