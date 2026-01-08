Famitsu has published the latest boxed charts data from Japan, and it's once again another success story for the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World. Both headline the hardware and software charts respectively, with Mario Kart World shifting another 94,645 units to total 2,668,381 lifetime sales.

Meanwhile, Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition has managed to surpass the 1 million milestone, totalling 1,004,154. The OG Switch version is still dominating, however, shifting a total of 1,529,823 units. This balance will begin to lean more toward Switch 2 in the coming years as more and more people upgrade, but the remarkably high install base for Switch means that Pokémon games its successor will, for the time being, struggle to keep up.

Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (22nd - 28th Dec) Total Unit Sales 1 Mario Kart World Switch 2 94,645 2,668,381 2

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 59,469 1,529,823 3 Kirby Air Riders Switch 2 47,793 424,837 4 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 46,868 1,004,154 5 Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 32,649 232,554 6 Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen Switch 2 30,154 188,535 7 Donkey Kong Bananza Switch 2 15,258 435,206 8 Minecraft Switch 14,985 4,109,192 9 Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV Switch 2 14,808 126,436 10 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 13,839 8,311,118

For the last week in 2026, the Switch 2 once again comfortably outsold the competition, with a total of 200,257 units flying off the shelves. The original Switch totalled 32,775 units sold across its three SKUs, while the PS5 managed a total of 19,232.

Shoutout to the 15 people who bought a PS4, too.

Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:

Position Console Unit Sales (22nd - 28th Dec) Lifetime Unit Sales 1 Switch 2 200,257 3,784,067 2 Switch OLED Model 14,004 9,397,922 3 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 13,587 1,117,528 4 Switch Lite 11,776 6,804,465 5 Switch 6,995 20,213,756

6

PlayStation 5 3,995

5,859,425

7

PlayStation 5 Pro 1,650

311,257

8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 209

24,711

9

Xbox Series S 71 340,361 10

Xbox Series X 17 323,855

11

PlayStation 4

15 7,930,151

