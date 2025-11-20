To celebrate the arrival of Kirby Air Riders on the Switch 2 this week, the My Nintendo Store in the US and Canada has added a new reward.

This time it's a Kirby Air Riders keychain. It will set you back 600 Platinum Points (shipping fees apply) and is available "while supplies last". Here's the official description, along with a look:

"Celebrate the fast-paced vehicle action game with this dynamic accessory, showcasing Kirby™ on his Warp Star machine, ready to boost and spin into action. It's presented on a stylish navy strap featuring the official Kirby Air Riders logo, making it the perfect way to carry your passion for the game."

Keychain charm size: 3" x 3", Strap length: 6", Package size: H6" x W5"

As part of the Kirby Air Riders launch celebrations this week, Nintendo has also released a new batch of Switch Online icons. Wave one is available now and will be followed by four other waves. These icons will set you back 10 Platinum Points each.