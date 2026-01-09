Of all the dream Nintendo Switch 2 ports, Baldur's Gate 3 is probably extremely high on many people's lists. It certainly is on ours too! But that pipe dream may have to stay as just that — a pipe dream.

Larian Studios, the developer behind the GOTY winning RPG from 2023, held a Reddit AMA earlier today mainly focusing on its upcoming Divinity title, which was revealed at The Game Awards 2025. And, as you'd expect, one fan asked about the potential of a Switch 2 port of the latest Baldur's Gate game.

When asked if a port is even possible, Larian CEO Swin Vincke's response was disappointing and a little vague: "We would have loved to but it wasn't our decision to make."

So, were their plans to make this happen, and if so, who could have got in the way? Would Nintendo refuse the game? Unlikely, we think. The only possible answer we can think of is Dungeons & Dragons publishers and IP owners Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast.

It seems like a strange decision either way — Baldur's Gate 3 is primed for success on the new console. And, of course, this response might mean nothing. We're still going to hope something changes.

On more positive news, regarding that new Divinity game, Larian is potentially considering a Switch 2 version of that title. Another user asked about this while praising the recent Divinity: Original Sin 2 Switch 2 upgrade, which came out in December 2025.

Technical director Bert replied: "We love the platform and we will certainly consider Switch 2 for the next Divinity game." So it sounds like the Switch 2 is firmly on the mind for the team at Larian.

We can only hope at this stage that one, or both games, make it to the system. But Divinity is likely a while away, while Baldur's Gate 3... well, anything could happen there.

Larian announced this AMA back in December following the reveal of Divinity and an interview with Bloomberg, where Vincke revealed the team were using generative AI for generating ideas, concept art, PowerPoint presentations, and more.

In this AMA, Vincke seems to have changed his stance on AI use, stating "there is not going to be any GenAI art in Divinity." That's good news.

Are you disappointed about the Baldur's Gate 3 comment? Do you think we'll see it or Divinity on Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.