When Nintendo announced the new alternative colour Joy-Con controllers for the Switch 2 this week, one thing became adamantly clear: it's quite possible that we'll never get any solid colour Joy-Con. Those little accents around the analogue sticks are likely all you'll see when the Joy-Con are attached to the console. And that's fine, y'know?

But if you're not especially pleased about this, then accessory manufacturer Dbrand might have you covered. The company has revealed that it is launching 'ColorMatched' skins that will effectively take the accented colours of the new Joy-Con and apply the same colour to the entire controllers. The result, provided to apply them properly, is pretty neat.

Now, we've never really been fans of Dbrand's 'edgy' humour, since it often borders on being completely unprofessional, but there's no denying its quality when it comes to controller skins. So if you're in the market and you want your Joy-Con controllers to look a bit more like the OG Switch, then it might well be something to look into. They cost $19.95 directly from Dbrand's website.

As for the new 'Light Purple / Light Green' Joy-Con, these will launch very soon on 12th February 2026. They'll set you back $99.99 in the US and £74.99 in the UK.