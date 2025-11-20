There were all sorts of announcements during Nintendo's September Direct, but one you might have missed was for Gryphline's upcoming eShop release Popucom.

It's described as a multiplayer co-op platform adventure title, where you'll need to master "techniques of colour switching and match-3 shooting" to overcome puzzles and defeat enemies. There's also support for motion-assisted aiming with the Switch's gyroscopic sensors.

In an update today, the game has now locked in a release date - with the developer confirming it will be arriving for Switch on 4th December 2025.





It's been a while, adventurers! POPUCOM will be available on Nintendo Switch from December 4, 2025! Let us embark upon this wondrous adventure together! November 20, 2025

According to the US eShop, this digital release will set you back $19.99 (or your regional equivalent) and requires around 4.3 GB of space on the Switch and Switch 2. Additionally, it supports single-system multiplayer for 2 to 4 players, and online play for 2 to 4 players.