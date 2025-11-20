There were all sorts of announcements during Nintendo's September Direct, but one you might have missed was for Gryphline's upcoming eShop release Popucom.

It's described as a multiplayer co-op platform adventure title, where you'll need to master "techniques of colour switching and match-3 shooting" to overcome puzzles and defeat enemies. There's also support for motion-assisted aiming with the Switch's gyroscopic sensors.

In an update today, the game has now locked in a release date - with the developer confirming it will be arriving for Switch on 4th December 2025.

According to the US eShop, this digital release will set you back $19.99 (or your regional equivalent) and requires around 4.3 GB of space on the Switch and Switch 2. Additionally, it supports single-system multiplayer for 2 to 4 players, and online play for 2 to 4 players.

