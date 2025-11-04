If you're a fan of the pink puffball Kirby, you won't want to miss the latest Switch Online icons. Nintendo is now offering new designs based on the Super Nintendo release Kirby's Dream Land 3 and the N64 title Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards.

To unlock these icons, you'll need to have an active Switch Online + Expansion subscription and play each game during this distribution period. These icons will be available until 1st December 2025 and cost 10 platinum points each. Here's a look courtesy of NSO Icons Alerts on social media:

Nintendo has also recently rolled out new waves of icons for Super Mario, Animal Crossing, and the Splatoon series.

In some other Switch Online news, the Nintendo Music app is now a year old. It got an update today as well, adding the 3DS Animal Crossing soundtrack. Apart from this, Nintendo also recently updated the Switch Online GameCube library with Luigi's Mansion.