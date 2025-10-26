Update [ ]:

Following the initial announcement of these Super Mario Halloween icons, they're now officially available. You can redeem them between now and 3rd November 2025. Each icon is available for 10 Platinum Points, with borders and backgrounds priced at 5 Platinum Points. Here's another look:

Original Story: We're officially in the spooky season, and apart from an eShop sale, it appears Nintendo will also be offering some Halloween icons.

These icons will be made available on 28th October, and you'll need to have a Switch Online membership to redeem them. As you can see, there's Mario dressed up as a pumpkin, and the rest of the Super Mario cast is joining him with their own themed outfits.

As usual, these icons will set you back 10 Platinum Points each, with backgrounds and frames priced at 5 Platinum Points each. This follows on from some NSO Icons for Mario's Super Picross earlier this month. You can see these particular icons in our previous post.

Apart from this, Nintendo will also be celebrating Halloween in games such as Splatoon 3. Plenty of other titles are joining in on the fun as well, with events and updates.