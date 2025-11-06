Famitsu has popped up with another fresh look at the physical gaming charts from Japan, and a newcomer has completely wiped the floor with the competition.

That newbie is, of course, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, which has managed to snap up all three spots on the podium this week with its release on Switch, PS5 and Switch 2. Combining the top three pulls in an impressive 413,518 sales for Square Enix's latest remake in its first week, which isn't bad going at all!

All this means that both Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Mario Kart World have been pushed down into fourth, fifth, and sixth. Hey ho, we're sure they'll spring back before long.

Elsewhere, the week also saw new releases for Tales of Xillia Remastered and the physical launch of Earthion, all of which landed a spot in the top 10.

But look at us waffling, let's get to the chart! Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (27th Oct - 2nd Nov) Total Unit Sales 1 Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Switch 232,250 NEW 2

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake PS5 96,812 NEW 3

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Switch 2 84,456 NEW

4

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 82,812 1,155,833 5

Mario Kart World Switch 2 50,845 2,017,414 6

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 35,926 720,822 7

Tales of Xillia Remastered Switch 10,370 NEW 8

Donkey Kong Bananza Switch 2 8,227 362,762 9

Tales of Xillia Remastered PS5 7,290 NEW 10

Earthion Switch 5,689 NEW

On the hardware side of things, Switch 2 still remains firmly on top, with an additional 83,825 sales to its name as it crosses the 2.5 million mark.

The Switch 1 wasn't messing around this week either, with the three SKUs combining for 26,708 sales. The PS5 models, by comparison, totalled 7,537.

Here's a look at the full hardware charts for the week of 27th October to 2nd November:

Position Console

Unit Sales (27th Oct - 2nd Nov)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

83,825

2,551,846

2

Switch OLED Model 16,539

9,278,380 3

Switch Lite 7,581

6,709,574

4

PlayStation 5

4,265

5,841,583

5

Switch 2,588 20,163,260

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 2,535

264,092

7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 737

1,023,529

8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 183

23,363

9

Xbox Series X 72 323,116 10

Xbox Series S 54

339,971

11

PlayStation 4

18 7,930,030

