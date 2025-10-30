Square Enix has dropped a day one patch for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, which is out now on Switch and Switch 2.

The patch is a pretty small one, admittedly, but it does make a few small tweaks — adding in a few more voice lines, adjusting enemy AI behaviour, and the usual "bug fixes". It's available to download now on all platforms, so make sure you grab it ASAP.

For the full rundown, here are the patch notes for Version 1.0.1.0:

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake - Version 1.0.1.0 Patch Notes

Update content:

- English voices have been added to some event scenes.

- More Traveller's Tips (i.e. tutorials) have been added.

- The Anti-Freeze Earrings and Asbestos Earrings have been added to the obtainable accessories in DRAGON QUEST I.

- Some adjustments have been made to the "Tactics" AI and enemy behaviour AI.

- Miscellaneous changes, minor bug fixes and stat adjustments, and performance optimisation.

So yeah, a little light, but some crucial additions — those accessories will likely come in handy in DQI. And we're happy that there's more English voice work too, as the dub here is excellent.

As a bit of a refresher, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is available on Switch 1 and Switch 2, but there's no upgrade path. So if you buy the Switch 1 version, you're stuck with it. So, if you want the Switch 2 version (the physical of which is a Game-Key Card), make sure you buy the correct one.

That's been made a bit more complicated thanks to the DRAGON QUEST - HD-2D Erdrick Trilogy Collection, also available on both consoles. This bundle includes the newly released I & II Remake along with 2024's III HD-2D Remake. Now, Dragon Quest III doesn't have a Switch 2 version, but it does have a free Switch 2 patch which adds some extra visual and performance options.

So, basically, the Switch 1 bundle contains the Erdrick Trilogy all as their Switch 1 editions, and the Switch 2 bundle contains the Switch 1 version of Dragon Quest III and the Switch 2 version of Dragon Quest I & II.

Oh, and one last warning: If you're planning on streaming the new duology, Square Enix has advised players to refrain from showing anything after rolling credits. At least for the first month.

Are exploring Alefgard in Dragon Quest I & II on Switch or Switch 2 right now? Let us know in the comments.