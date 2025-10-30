Famitsu's weekly software and hardware sales charts have dropped, and the king is still on top, as expected.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A tops the charts for the second week in a row, with the Switch 1 version selling a further 195,849 copies, while the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition shifts a further 71,991. Both pretty big drops from those mammoth numbers last week, but as a reminder, these are only physical sales, and the Switch 2 version comes in a bundle too. So all things considered, It's doing solid.

There was simply no catching Pokémon this week, seeing as both versions sold a combined 267,840 units. But Mario Kart World has remained steady in third place, with a further 35,176 copies sold this week. That means the Switch 2's launch title is just 35,000 copies shy of reaching the 2 million mark, at least in terms of physical sales in Japan. That's pretty darn good.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

In terms of other new releases on Nintendo consoles, Once Upon a Katamari has shifted a solid 17,289 units on Switch (and a further 4,596 on PS5) in its first week, while Persona 3 Reload comes in at seventh with 6,778 sales. Donkey Kong Bananza, however, has slipped out of the top ten for the first time since its release.

Anyway, enough of us for now — here's the top ten physical sales in Japan for the week of 20th to 26th October 2025.

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (20th - 26th Oct) Total Unit Sales 1

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 195,849 1,068,401

2



Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 71,991 684,896 3

Mario Kart World Switch 2 35,176 1,966,569

4

Once Upon a Katamari Switch 17,289 NEW 5

Ninja Gaiden 4 PS5 11,973 NEW 6

Ghost of Yotei PS5 6,984 172,886 7

Persona 3 Reload Switch 2 6,778 NEW 8

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Switch 6,232 85,709 9

Once Upon a Katamari PS5 4,596 NEW 10

Battlefield 6 PS5 4,215 35,474

Obviously, with a drop in Pokémon sales comes a drop in Switch 2 sales — but it's still way out in front, selling 65,434 units to get ever closer to that 2.5 million figure. That attach rate for Mario Kart World is nuts.

The three Switch 1 SKUs shifted 25,109, with the OG model actually being outsold by all three PS5 models, though cumulative sales for Sony's current console sit much lower at 10,503 this week.

With Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake out now, it'll be interesting to see those sales in next week's charts and see how that release affects things.

Position Console

Unit Sales (13th - 19th Oct)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

65,434

2,468,021

2

Switch OLED Model 16,545

9,261,841 3

Switch Lite 6,639

6,701,993

4

PlayStation 5

4,040

5,837,318

5

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 3,641 1,022,792

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 2,822

261,557

7

Switch 1,925

20,160,672

8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 630

23,180

9

Xbox Series X 235 323,044 10

Xbox Series S 126

339,917

11

PlayStation 4

15 7,930,012

< Previous charts

What are your thoughts on this week's Japanese charts? Let us know down below.