Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection has not launched in the best state.

Indeed, while we heaped praise on the game for its excellent interactive documentary and wide selection of games in our 7/10 review, we noted that the online functionality is simply not up to scratch at the moment. Additionally, an issue in which lowering the in-game difficulty setting doesn't provide adequate respite for players struggling against the AI has also been acknowledged by developer Digital Eclipse.

In fact, this latter issue appears to be so prevalent that some players over on PS5 have actually been awarded full refunds from Sony (thanks, Push Square). A Reddit post from user Natural_Parsnip_5291 stated that "the AI input reading is a downright nightmare".

Digital Eclipse is, however, working incredibly hard to resolve the issues that have arisen since launch. In fact, Head of Production Stephen Frost has been remarkably communicative over on X regarding player grievances, and recently stated that he is "running on fumes" in attempting to respond to all of the complaints.

Hi all... Tried to respond to as many people today as I could, but I need to step away for today to get some needed rest... I'm running on fumes a bit. Should have some more updates about the Kollection tomorrow or Tuesday. Thanks for your patience. — Stephen "Frosty" Frost (@frostman007) November 3, 2025

The company has, however, confirmed that a patch is already available on Steam, with fixes addressing audio issues when playing online, missing audio from the 32X version of MKII, and more general stability. This patch is due to release on console at any moment.

Stephen Frost has also stated that more patches are due to go into testing imminently, so it seems crystal clear that the team is razor-focused on improving Legacy Kollection for players on all platforms. If you're not keen on diving in right now, we'd advise keeping your eye out for future updates – we're confident Digital Eclipse can stabilise things.