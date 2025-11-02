Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Digital Eclipse launched its Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection this week, and while it's a good history lesson, the team already has plans to improve certain aspects of it.

This starts with a patch dropping today on Steam, with "other platforms" to follow next week. This update will come with audio improvements, improvements for Mortal Kombat 4 and some stability improvements for the Genesis titles.

Here's the full rundown about this latest hotfix via the official Steam game page, and "additional fixes" are planned to be addressed in the coming days in "another update".

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection - Hotfix (Coming soon)

The following issues have been addressed in this hotfix update:

Improved audio buffer for online play

Restore missing audio in 32X MKII

General improvements to MK4

Fixed issue that caused UMK3 to reboot after Scorpion fatality

General stability improvements for Genesis titles

Pause button hold time reduced by 50%

One-Button Fatalities added for all arcade titles

General stability updates to Music Player

In case you missed our review, the team has also outlined a future update for "lobbies and online play", including the Online Arcade, which is "coming soon". This mode has also been detailed on the official FAQ page:

We will add Online Arcade, a system where you can create lobbies, choose the players, and rotate games for the tastes of your private group of friends. We're finalizing the UI details on these features now. Will Online Arcade allow players to create private lobbies for online play?‍ Online Arcade will give players the opportunity to create private or public rooms, select the games they want to play, and invite friends to join in. Each room can host up to 16 players, and multiple games can be played simultaneously; think of it as your personal Mortal Kombat game room, filled with just the games you love most. On individual games within the room, players rotate playing in a classic arcade "winner stays" queue structure or they can choose to simply spectate. ‍This Online Arcade feature is much more robust than Quick Match and is more ambitious than what Digital Eclipse has done in its previous games, so it demands additional testing both internally and from external partners before it's ready for players to enjoy. We expect this feature to be added via an update within a few weeks after launch, but this is dependent on internal and first-party approval timeframes, which can vary between platforms.

As for crossplay support, although it's not available at launch and the team is "not committing to adding cross-play", once same-system matches are working smoothly, it will take a "second look" and see if cross-play is "feasible". The developer is also looking into ranked matches.