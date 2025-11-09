This week marks the arrival of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment on the Switch 2, and it's packed with a huge cast of characters.
As part of the Zelda Musou's recent launch, the voice actors of many of the characters have now been officially revealed. Fan site Zelda Universe notes how there are a total of 34 English voice actors in this new entry.
This includes the return of Patricia Summersett as Zelda, and talent such as Matt Mercer (known for his role as Ganondorf). You may also recognise other voices like Joe Zieja, who also voiced Claude in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
Here's the full credits list, and below this are as many announcement messages as we could find on social media. These attach the name (and voice) to each character in the game.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Voice Actors:
If you're still not sure whether to check out this game, be sure to take a look at our review here on Nintendo Life. Here's a summary:
"With Zonai devices to play with, a cracking roster, tons of sexy Sync Strikes to pull off, and a ludicrously slick recreation of early Hyrule to set about kicking ass in, this is dream time for hack-and-slash fans and Zelda enthusiasts alike. Yes, map layouts are still a bit bland, and co-op mode is 30fps, but everything else here combines to make for the best entry in this spin-off franchise to date."