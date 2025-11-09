This week marks the arrival of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment on the Switch 2, and it's packed with a huge cast of characters.

As part of the Zelda Musou's recent launch, the voice actors of many of the characters have now been officially revealed. Fan site Zelda Universe notes how there are a total of 34 English voice actors in this new entry.

This includes the return of Patricia Summersett as Zelda, and talent such as Matt Mercer (known for his role as Ganondorf). You may also recognise other voices like Joe Zieja, who also voiced Claude in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Here's the full credits list, and below this are as many announcement messages as we could find on social media. These attach the name (and voice) to each character in the game.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Voice Actors:





Congrats & gratitude to



So VERY honoured to fill… Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment!! ✨Congrats & gratitude to @NintendoAmerica Nintendo team, @thehalpnetwork & dir Hari Leigh, & to fellow cast & crew — both new & reunited — bringing you a sparring adventure of canon Zelda lore! Love you guys🩷So VERY honoured to fill… pic.twitter.com/Ki11rcYrgd November 7, 2025





🧵 pic.twitter.com/tEXgmTZx0t So excited to be back as Mineru in Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment out now! Check out an untold story of ancient Hyrule in this epic game. November 7, 2025



You can hear me as the Goron leader Agraston.

A Goro sized THANK YOU to @HariLeigh & I am absolutely honored to be returning to Hyrule as part of the voice cast of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, out TODAY on Nintendo Switch 1 and 2!You can hear me as the Goron leader Agraston.A Goro sized THANK YOU to @thehalpnetwork @Nintendo for having ME! pic.twitter.com/6XKgu1l3sz November 6, 2025





I am the English voice of Pastos in #AgeOfImprisonment



To be a playable character in my favorite franchise is a dream come true!



Thank you @HariLeigh @juliabscasting @thehalpnetwork @DeanPanaroVO



Chase your dreams! 💙 I'm in #TheLegendOfZelda I am the English voice of Pastos in #HyruleWarriors To be a playable character in my favorite franchise is a dream come true!Thank you @NintendoAmerica Chase your dreams! 💙 pic.twitter.com/tfPwWh9ut6 November 8, 2025





⚔️ You can hear me as Ronza in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment!!! ⚔️



THANK YOU @thehalpnetwork 💚🩵 I'M IN A ZELDA GAME, Y'ALL!!!!! 🩵💚⚔️ You can hear me as Ronza in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment!!! ⚔️THANK YOU @NintendoAmerica @HariLeigh for having me. I was utterly obsessed with TOTK and am so incredibly honored to be in the Zelda universe! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/z2rR8xgWqM November 6, 2025





Extremely fortunate to share that you can hear me as the English voice of Braton in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment!



Thanks to @HariLeigh & Here comes ✨️The Boy✨️Extremely fortunate to share that you can hear me as the English voice of Braton in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment!Thanks to @nintendoamerica @thehalpnetwork for having in me. 👷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gr0vAlRZ0R November 6, 2025

I voice the brave Korok warrior CALAMO in HYRULE WARRIORS: AGE OF IMPRISONMENT. This character was an absolute joy to play, and it was really cool to get to be a part of a Zelda game. The game is available now on Nintendo Switch 2. — SungWon Cho (@prozdishere.bsky.social) 2025-11-06T17:21:49.394Z





Please enjoy this beautiful story 💚 I’m thrilled to share that I’m the English voice of Lenalia in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. What an absolute honor.Please enjoy this beautiful story 💚 pic.twitter.com/Gso7ttVGeW November 6, 2025





Huge thank you to Incredibly excited to join the cast of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment! I’ll let you find out who I voice in game 😉Huge thank you to @thehalpnetwork @nintendoamerica for bringing me on and @harror_show for her amazing direction pic.twitter.com/UiTWERj2CA November 8, 2025





I’m beyond excited to announce you can hear me as the English voice of the vile (yet fabulous) Grimtorok in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment out now on the Nintendo Switch 2! 💚⚔️ Still can’t believe I get to say this — I’m part of Hyrule! 🌟I’m beyond excited to announce you can hear me as the English voice of the vile (yet fabulous) Grimtorok in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment out now on the Nintendo Switch 2! 💚⚔️ pic.twitter.com/C1sHWiRWdY November 6, 2025



👑 Queen of the Zora

💧Sage of Water

Voiced by yours truly 🫶🏼



It’s a dream to join the meticulously and lovingly cultivated world of Hyrule. Thank you and Congratulations to Qia👑 Queen of the Zora💧Sage of WaterVoiced by yours truly 🫶🏼It’s a dream to join the meticulously and lovingly cultivated world of Hyrule. Thank you and Congratulations to @nintendoamerica @juliabscasting @harror_show!! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/OtD8TJbAZy November 7, 2025





I have the pleasure of being a part of the English cast for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment!!



As a longtime fan of the franchise, I’m beyond honored to join the franchise! Many thanks to the YA BOYS IN ZELDA!I have the pleasure of being a part of the English cast for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment!!As a longtime fan of the franchise, I’m beyond honored to join the franchise! Many thanks to the @thehalpnetwork team, @HariLeigh , and Nintendo for having me! 🩵 pic.twitter.com/1JmHyzJIAA November 6, 2025





This game was an absolute thrill to work on, and I am deeply thankful to Surreal to even write this, but I am thrilled to announce that I'm in the INCREDIBLE cast of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment!!This game was an absolute thrill to work on, and I am deeply thankful to @thehalpnetwork @juliabscasting , and @NintendoAmerica for having me +… pic.twitter.com/6HSUJpZoHf November 6, 2025





The Gerudo are ICONIC. To be able to voice one of these legendary warriors is a dream come true and I am so grateful to @HariLeigh, I voice Sholani in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment! 🗡️🏜️The Gerudo are ICONIC. To be able to voice one of these legendary warriors is a dream come true and I am so grateful to @thehalpnetwork @nintendoamerica , and @AtlasTalent for making this happen ♥️ pic.twitter.com/yxeCH1m5tL November 7, 2025





Endless thanks to Super excited to be part of the English cast of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment!!!! I’ll let you guys find out who I play 😌Endless thanks to @thehalpnetwork , my director @HariLeigh , my agents at @DeanPanaroVO , and the team at Nintendo for having me!!! pic.twitter.com/DAqnrpSErK November 6, 2025

pic.twitter.com/72Tjemi34e LOOKS LIKE MUSOU’S BACK ON THE MENU, BOYS! Thrilled beyond measure to announce that you can hear me as the Rito Warrior Pinnec in “Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment!” All the cheers to Halp Network for making me part of a saga I have loved since childhood. #HyruleWarriors November 6, 2025





Super excited to be the voice of Quino in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment!!! 🗡



Gigantic thanks to I'M IN THE ZELDA UNIVERSE???Super excited to be the voice of Quino in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment!!! 🗡Gigantic thanks to @NintendoAmerica @thehalpnetwork and @HariLeigh for the opportunity! 💚 pic.twitter.com/FVCZN54Jvd November 6, 2025





Big Thanks to @thehalpnetwork @HariLeigh & I can't believe I get to say this, but I'm excited to announce I'm a part of the cast of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment!!!Big Thanks to @NintendoAmerica @AtlasTalent for the opportunity! I'm a massive Zelda fan so this means a lot to me ☺️ pic.twitter.com/Shh5WJPRyL November 7, 2025

pic.twitter.com/mcaVPvyaEq Holy Crap, I'm Raphica. I can't believe I had a chance to step behind the mic in Hyrule?! What an absolute dream this has been. I can't wait for you guys to play the game! 🐦💨 Thank you so much to @NintendoAmerica and @AtlasTalent November 7, 2025

