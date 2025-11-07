As the battle gets underway in Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Imprisonment this week, it seems the team at Koei Tecmo's AAA Games Studio has already got some future updates planned.

The official Zelda Musou account on social media has revealed how the developer is apparently gearing up to release two free updates in the future, which will allow fans of the new title to enjoy the experience "for even longer".

We don't have the specifics about these updates just yet, but we'll let you know when the details are revealed and they go live. This announcement follows the first patch for the new entry this week, which fixed some issues and also added a new shortcut feature to the game.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

In case you missed it, there's also some bonus content you can unlock right now in Age of Imprisonment if you have Tears of the Kingdom or Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity save data. This includes the High Guard's Sword and the High Guard's Claymore. Here's another look:

If you've not yet decided whether or not to check this new entry out, be sure to check out our review. Here's our summary: