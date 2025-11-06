Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is out today on the Switch 2, and as part of the launch, Nintendo has rolled out the first game update, bumping the title up to Version 1.0.1.

This launch patch includes multiple fixes, resolving issues tied to Split Screen, gameplay, GameShare and more. There's also a new feature added. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - Version 1.0.1 (5th November 2025)

Latest update: Ver. 1.0.1 (Released November 5, 2025)

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where progress would stop when player discovered a Korok under specific conditions when playing two-player Split Screen.

Fixed an issue where the screen would go dark and it would be impossible to progress when quitting a battle during the animation for “Temporal Counter.”

Fixed an issue where progress stopped sometimes when trying to start a battle, when quitting the communication for GameShare.

Several other issues have been fixed.

Feature Added

Added shortcut feature (Y button) to the Aside Quests on the map screen.

