Just three weeks after its release, Nintendo is already bringing more goodies to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment later this week in the form of a free update.

Available on 27th November 2025, the update will add new weapons, a brand new Sync Strike for Zelda and fan-favourite Korok Calamo, and other goodies. Being typically coy there, Nintendo! The game already has a ton to unlock, including maxing out characters and finding all of those pesky Koroks, even if it's a little brisker than Age of Calamity.

Well, head over to the Japanese website and you'll see exactly what else we'll be getting — along with some extra challenges, new enemies, and more powerful materials, you'll also be able to team up with the Block Golem for another new Sync Strike.

A handful of new battles are also getting added on Thursday, including one which is apparently titled "A serious battle with Rauru". Hmmm.

There are also some additional patch notes, which aim to fix functionality and a few bug fixes. We'll post the official translation when they're out there, but a couple of tweaks include adding tutorials that appear on the map are added to the list, previews of areas you can reclaim will show up, and a preview of the amount of health you can recover is now shown.

The previous Hyrule Warriors game also got a handful of updates and an Expansion Pass which brought with it an "expanded roster". So don't expect anything of that scale here.

Nintendo promised that it had free updates planned for the game after launch. And free stuff, whatever it is, we'll take. Especially as we really enjoyed this canon prequel to Tears of the Kingdom.

Are you still playing Age of Imprisonment? Looking forward to the new update later this week? Let us know in the comments.