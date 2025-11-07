Nintendo has released the English translation of its recent financial Q&A session, and it mostly covers the company's plans for the Switch 2, its games, and potential movies going forward – lots of stuff we already know about, to be honest.

One question, however, managed to raise a smile on our otherwise stone cold faces, and its regarding the late president of Nintendo, Hiroshi Yamauchi, who passed away in 2013 at the age of 85. One attendee essentially asked what kind of comments Yamauchi would make if he were to evaluate the success of the Switch 2.

Surprisingly, Shigeru Miyamoto said that Yamauchi might feel "a sense of envy" at the fact that the Switch 2's numbers are so high. Otherwise, he would remain humble and advise the company to "keep your feet on the ground and do the right thing".

Q: Hypothetically speaking, if (former president) Hiroshi Yamauchi were still alive and evaluated the current state of Nintendo Switch 2, what kind of comments do you think he would make?



Shigeru Miyamoto: Yamauchi, as president of Nintendo, might feel a sense of envy that the numbers have surpassed those of his own tenure, but in a typical Kyoto business executive manner, I think he would say, ”Stay humble. Keep your feet on the ground and do the right thing.”

It's a nice moment in what is otherwise a pretty straightforward Q&A session. As you'll no doubt already know, Yamauchi was instrumental in transforming Nintendo from a company that specialised in Hanafuda to a global leader in the world of video games.

So yes, we imagine he would probably be both envious and thrilled at just how well the Switch 2 is doing so far. Since its launch back in June, the console has already sold over 10 million units, with Nintendo upping its forecast up to 19 million units for the financial year.