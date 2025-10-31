Update [ ]: Following a rating at the end of last month, Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is now officially available. This game is available for $49.99 / £44.99 (or your equivalent on the new system), and for existing Switch players, there's a paid Upgrade Pack for $9.99 / £9.99.

Here are the features in the Switch 2 version, according to Nintendo's official store listing. If we find out more details, we'll let you know.

"Embark on your cozy adventure to Friendship Island with higher framerates and smoother visuals • Celebrating, customizing, and crafting never looked so good! Enjoy enhanced resolution on the Nintendo Switch™ 2 system • Playing with your friends is more fun with CameraPlay! • Prefer playing with a mouse? Joy-Con™ 2 mouse support is here."

Original Story: [Fri 31st Oct, 2025 00:55 GMT]:

Hello Kitty Island Adventure made its debut on the Switch earlier this year, and if you've been hanging out for a Switch 2 Edition, it seems you might be in luck.

A new classification for Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition has recently been spotted on the Entertainment Software Rating Board. It's received 'E' for 'Everyone' and includes the attached rating summary:

"Hello Kitting Island Adventure Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB. Also includes Users Interact. This is an adventure in which players help Hello Kitty and friends restore a mysterious island. Players explore the island, interact with friends, complete quests, and engage in various activities (e.g. cooking, fishing, gardening)."

Although we mentioned in our review how this cute social sim shares a lot of similarities with Nintendo's game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it also draws inspiration from other series like Zelda. You can find out more about this in our review. Hello Kitty's island adventure also got some DLC in September, adding a whole new map, new residents, recipes, minigames and much more.

If we get an official update about Hello Kitty Island Adventure coming to the Switch 2 in the future, we'll let you know.