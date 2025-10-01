Cronos: The New Dawn has proven to be a pleasant surprise since its launch at the start of September. Though not a masterpiece, by any means, it's a solid survival horror that's found a good home on the Switch 2, and reception has been largely positive.

Developer Bloober Team is seemingly pretty happy with how things have panned out too, with a recent investor chat with CEO Piotr Babieno and Vice President Karolina Nowak (thanks, Push Square) revealing the game's early sales performance.

Though the team have not gone into too many specifics, it calls Cronos a "huge success" and notes that the majority of sales have been on console. Specific details around its performance on Switch 2 have also not been revealed, but the team acknowledge that physical copies have largely been sold out across various regions (though it's important to note that its physical release has been somewhat limited compared to other titles).

Despite the game's early success, Bloober confirms it is currently not working on any DLC expansions, and nor is it looking at a full sequel at this time. It is, however, keen to expand on the IP in the future:

"Cronos is our first major IP. The team that created it has already begun work on a new project, but we definitely plan to further develop this IP in the future, within various fields of exploitation. We have high hopes for it."

Naturally, the studio's biggest priority at the moment is the development of the Silent Hill remake, which Konami commissioned following Bloober's stellar work on Silent Hill 2.

Silent Hill 2 is currently a timed exclusive for the PS5 (though only for a week or so longer), so there is a possibility, however slim, that it might show up on the Switch 2 at some point in the future. We'd be very keen to see it, though we're not getting our hopes up just yet.