If you're itching to play a brand-new Game Boy Color game, then you're in luck. Bitmap Soft has announced it has opened pre-orders for its latest title, Lightseeker, over on its official website.

Priced at £10 for a digital copy and £50 for a physical Game Boy Color cartridge, Lightseeker is a roguelike of sorts in which you defeat enemies to gain rations, while keeping any loot you've obtained upon each inevitable death.

It looks neat from the screenshots, but gameplay footage is, at the time of writing, a little scarce. Still, Bitmap Soft had previously released Glory Hunters, which you may have recently seen received a digital release on the Switch eShop. So if you're not keen on picking up Lightseeker for the Game Boy Color, then you might want to hold off for a bit.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

Let's check out the key features: