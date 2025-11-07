You'd be forgiven for thinking that Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road came out years ago. We've been hearing about this Level-5 RPG under a variety of names since way back in 2018, but now, as the 13th November kick-off date draws ever closer, the game has finally scored a 'final' trailer. Three of them, in fact.

The above 'Final Trailer 1' (because nothing screams 'final' quite like the promise that there's a number '2' around the corner) dives deep into the game's story, with over six minutes of dramatic dialogue, plot twists, and more enunciations of the word "football" than we ever thought possible. The script leaves us feeling a little worried, it's true, but there's no denying that it's comprehensive.

Then we have 'Final Trailer 2' (which you'll find at the bottom of this article), which has a little more gameplay to show. This one spotlights the game's 'Chronicle' mode, which sees you travel back through series history and recruit new players to your team.

The trailer boasts that there will be 5,400 different characters featured, once the DLC arrives shortly after launch. Yep, five thousand four hundred. We assumed that it was a typo too, but it's written everywhere. Talk about "Everyone is here", eh?

But wait! There's more! Yes, if two 'final' trailers weren't enough, Level-5 also released a third edition titled 'Endless Fun'. This one is only available in Japanese at the time of writing, but we're sure an official translation will follow before long.

Whether you started following this one back in 2018 when it was called 'Inazuma Eleven: Balance of Ares", 2019 when it became 'Heroes' Great Road', 2021 when it shifted to 'Great Road of Heroes', 2022 when 'Victory Road of Heroes' first appeared, or 2023 when it finally settled on 'Victory Road', this one has been a long time coming. Let's just hope it's fun, after all that.