Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road for the Switch and Switch 2 has been delayed multiple times, but according to Level-5's previous update, the match will finally kick-off on 13th November 2025.

Before we get to this, it appears there's apparently one more update in the form of a live stream. This Japanese broadcast will take place next week on 21st October 2025 and will share the "latest updates" about the title's story mode, chronicle mode and versus mode. There will be a YouTube archive version of this video (featuring English subtitles) shared at a later date.

Level-5: We'll be hosting the official Inazuma Eleven special livestream, "INA-DAI," on October 21 (Tue) at 22:00 JST! Join us as we share the latest updates on INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road! Watch the stream here: https://youtube.com/@LEVEL5ch *The livestream will be in Japanese only. Subtitles will be added to the YouTube archive at a later date.

Fingers crossed this is just an update about the game's content, and Level-5 can reconfirm this latest entry really will be arriving next month on Nintendo platforms. The previous delay in July 2025 was apparently tied to recordings, localisation and "other related processes". More recently, we also got a new trailer for the title.

This news follows Level-5's update in September that it would be delaying the release of Professor Layton and The New World of Steam until 2026. You can find out more about this in our previous story here on Nintendo Life.