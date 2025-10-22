After multiple delays, Level-5's Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is finally launching on the Switch and Switch 2 next month. In the latest broadcast before the game's arrival, the development team has now shared some new details about what Nintendo fans can expect in terms of the game's resolution and performance.

This includes how the game will run on both Nintendo platforms in docked mode. On Switch 2, players can expect 4K resolution at 60FPS, and on the original Switch system, the game will be 1080p at 30FPS. Below is the performance and resolution for all platforms (via Gematsu). If there's an update about handheld mode, we'll provide an update.

PlayStation 5 – 4K resolution / 60 frames per second

PlayStation 5 Pro – 4K resolution / 120 frames per second

PlayStation 4 – 1080p resolution / 60 frames per second

PlayStation 4 Pro – 4K resolution / 60 frames per second

Xbox Series X – 4k resolution / 120 frames per second

Xbox Series S – 1440p resolution / 60 frames per second

Switch 2 – 4K resolution / 60 frames per second (TV Mode)

Switch – 1080p resolution / 30 frames per second (TV Mode)

High-End PC – 4K resolution / 120 frames per second or higher

PC version also supports 21:9 landscape monitors

Along with this is the confirmation of mouse controls. This will include Joy-Con 2 mouse mode support on the Switch 2. However, mouse mode will not be available for the original Switch. Level-5 has also released multiple new trailers to promote the game's release, and there's a music clip, too.