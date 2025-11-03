If you're eager for even more RPG action on the Switch and Switch 2, Clouded Leopard and Spiral Up have today announced the release of Wandering Sword in 2026.

This is a martial-arts style role-playing game set in a wuxia world that blends "traditional pixel art graphics" with "immersive 3D landscapes". It features an "innovative combat system" operating on a tiled board, and allows you to swap between turn-based and real-time battles on the fly.

It's also got a vast library of martial arts moves and weapons, and you can also build relationships with NPC and recruit new martial artists. To top it off are multiple endings, offering a high level of replayability.

If you're not already convinced, the PC version of this game is highly rated - with "overwhelmingly positive" user reviews. It's also received some glowing reviews from critics. Here's additional PR, which notes how the upcoming console versions will include two major DLC content packs and new voice overs. (via Gematsu):

Originally developed by Shanghai-based indie studio The Swordman Studio, Wandering Sword is a 3D pixel wuxia RPG published by Singapore-based Spiral Up Games. The game was first released for Steam in September 2023, where it has since received over 31,000 reviews and earned an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating (94 percent positive), making it one of the most acclaimed indie titles of recent years. The upcoming PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Nintendo Switch versions published by Clouded Leopard Entertainment will include two major downloadable content packs previously released on Steam: “Mount Pack: The Supreme Steed” and “Immortal Trails Across the Blue Sea.” In addition, these versions will feature newly recorded Japanese and Chinese voice=overs, as well as Japanese and Korean subtitles, allowing players to experience the sweeping Eastern epic in even greater depth. Voice cast details will be announced at a later date—please stay tuned for future updates! About The story begins with a young swordsman gravely injured after being caught in a violent conflict. Having narrowly escaped death, you embark on a journey to master the martial arts and fulfill your destiny as a true hero in a vast, living wuxia world. An Epic Story with 20 Endings – Your choices will dramatically alter the course of the story, which branches into 20 different endings. Dozens of side quests add further depth and replayability. Dual Battle Modes – Battle strategically or act in real time—switch freely between turn-based command combat and real- time action on a tactical, tile-based battlefield. Master a variety of weapons and martial arts schools to become a true kung fu master! Beautiful Pixel Art – Experience the breathtaking depiction of ancient China, brought to life through stunning, hand-crafted pixel art rarely seen in modern gaming.

When we hear more about the Switch and Switch 2 release of Wandering Sword, we'll let you know.