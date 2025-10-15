Wolfenstein II
Image: Bethesda Softworks

Are you a fan of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus? Well, you should be, it's bloomin' great. If you are, then you might be keen to check out a new upcoming physical edition from Limited Run Games.

Pre-orders open on 17th October 2025 and close on 16th November 2025, and you can choose between three available SKUs: Standard, Steelbook, and Collector's Edition.

The latter, priced at $134.99, has a boatload of tat included that we suspect only the most passionate of fans will be interested in. This includes:

  • Wolfenstein II®: The New Colossus™ Game
  • SteelBook
  • Slipcase
  • Original Soundtrack
  • USB Floppy Drive
  • BJ Blaskowicz & Supersoldat Action Figures
  • Star Card Set (52 Count)
  • Replica Album Covers

Yeah, you read that right, action figures! Now little Timmy can recreate the infamous beheading scene while you play. Or maybe not... You'd need a Frau Engel figure, at least.

Wolfenstein II - Collector's
Image: Limited Run Games

Still, it all looks pretty cool, but we're particularly enamoured with the steelbook – it looks really nice! If you feel similar, then its $69.99 price tag might sound more tempting. Alternatively, if you're fussed about any extras and just want the physical game, this will set you back $49.99.

Wolfenstein II originally released on the Switch back in 2018 and wound up being one of the stronger ports for the console. We highlighted its "brilliantly-written story and intense action" in our 9/10 review, so we think it's well worth checking out.

Are you keen to purchase this when pre-orders open later this week? Which edition will you opt for? Let us know with a comment.