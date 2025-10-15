Are you a fan of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus? Well, you should be, it's bloomin' great. If you are, then you might be keen to check out a new upcoming physical edition from Limited Run Games.

Pre-orders open on 17th October 2025 and close on 16th November 2025, and you can choose between three available SKUs: Standard, Steelbook, and Collector's Edition.

The latter, priced at $134.99, has a boatload of tat included that we suspect only the most passionate of fans will be interested in. This includes:

Wolfenstein II®: The New Colossus™ Game

SteelBook

Slipcase

Original Soundtrack

USB Floppy Drive

BJ Blaskowicz & Supersoldat Action Figures

Star Card Set (52 Count)

Replica Album Covers

Yeah, you read that right, action figures! Now little Timmy can recreate the infamous beheading scene while you play. Or maybe not... You'd need a Frau Engel figure, at least.

Still, it all looks pretty cool, but we're particularly enamoured with the steelbook – it looks really nice! If you feel similar, then its $69.99 price tag might sound more tempting. Alternatively, if you're fussed about any extras and just want the physical game, this will set you back $49.99.

Wolfenstein II originally released on the Switch back in 2018 and wound up being one of the stronger ports for the console. We highlighted its "brilliantly-written story and intense action" in our 9/10 review, so we think it's well worth checking out.