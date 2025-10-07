Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

If you've played Vampire Survivors with a friend in local co-op, then you know how chaotic things can get. Heck, if you've played enough of it on your own and come up with a ridiculous screen-filling build, then you've seen how far you can push the limits.

Well, poncle is finally adding online co-op to the "bullet heaven" game in version 1.14, which is coming this Autumn. Up to four players will be able to join a room and fight their way through various Vampire Survivors stages.

But it's only the first in a line of updates that the developer will be revealing over the course of the next month — with the next reveal coming "next week". Four more updates are coming, so we're waiting with bated (garlic) breath.

For now, here's a rundown of online co-op:

Online Co-Op is coming to Vampire Survivors this Autumn on PC and consoles! Play online with up to 3 other friends from around the world, just as Poe Ratcho intended. (That’s 4 players in total!) Free roam the stages whilst your friend struggles to find their way through Astral Stair, or maybe see if you can all survive Room 1665… More players doesn’t make it easier, or does it? Autumn is our time to shine, so be sure to come back next week to see what the following card will reveal… we might finally answer a burning question that has been asked thousands of times

The game's last free update added cross-save to the Switch version back in June 2025. And in April, Square Enix teamed up with Square Enix to make a SaGa-themed DLC.

Will we get a good ol' Switch 2 Edition? Mouse controls? Time will tell!

What do you want to see come to Vampire Survivors? Let us know in the comments.