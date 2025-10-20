The latest UK Charts data is in and, as expected, Pokémon Legends Z-A has comfortably taken the top spot this week following its release on 16th October 2025.

Boxed sales were almost equal for the first week, with the Switch 2 Edition bagging 51% of the split, and the OG Switch version 49%. According to The Game Business' Chris Dring, overall boxed sales are also 40% lower than that of Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is comfortably No.1 in the UK physical charts. Launch sales are 40% lower than Pokemon Legends: Arceus. 51% of sales were for the Switch 2 edition.



It’s the second biggest Switch 2 game of the year behind Mario Kart World. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) October 19, 2025

It goes without saying that we can't get a complete picture without digital sales data, which Nintendo sadly doesn't provide. It's likely that Z-A has enjoyed far greater sales on the Switch eShop than Arceus, and this may also skew the overall platform split. Something to keep in mind.

Elsewhere, Just Dance 2026 Edition is, well... there. Debuting at number 16, it's yet another entry in Ubisoft's long-running franchise that will likely tick over nicely for the company until the next version drops in 2026. So it goes.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 51%, Switch 49% 1 2 Battlefield 6 2 3 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 60%, Xbox 15%, Switch 12%, PS4 10%, Switch 3% 4 4 Mario Kart World 3 5 Ghost of Yotei 5 6 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 6 7 Little Nightmares III PS5 47%, Switch 22%, Switch 2 12%, Xbox 11% 7 8 Minecraft 8 9 Donkey Kong Bananza NEW 10

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

PS5 84%, Xbox 16% 9 11

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

10 12

Grand Theft Auto V



11 13

Split Fiction

Switch 2 49%, PS5 42%, Xbox 10% 15 14

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

12 15

NBA 2K26 PS5 91%, Switch 3%, PS4 2%, Switch 2 2% NEW 16

Just Dance 2026 Edition - 17

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

- 18

Resident Evil 2

17 19

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Switch 63%, Switch 2 37% 14 20

Hogwarts Legacy Switch 34%, Switch 2 21%, PS5 19%, PS4 12% 18 21

Nintendo Switch Sports

16 22

EA Sports FC 25

PS5 39%, PS4 30%, Switch 17%, Xbox 13% - 23

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

- 24

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition

- 25

The Sims 4: Life & Death



27 26

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

25 27

Mafia: The Old Country



23 28

F1 25

5 29

EA Sports UFC 5



- 30

Everybody 1-2 Switch



24 31

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Switch 45%, PS5 42%, Xbox 10% - 32

Resident Evil 3



28 33

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

21 34

Silent Hill f

- 35

Dark Souls Trilogy



40 36

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 53%, Switch 2 47% 20 37

Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 96%, PS5 4% 37 38

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

32 39

Assassin's Creed Shadows

- 40

Mafia Trilogy



[Compiled by GfK]

