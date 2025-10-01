Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

The next Arcade Archives title coming to Switch 1 and Switch 2 buzzes onto the consoles tomorrow, 2nd October 2025, and it's the first-title Toru Iwatani — the creator of Pac-Man — developed for Namco.

The 1978 release Gee Bee is the next game in Hamster's huge catalogue of ports. Notably, Gee Bee was the first ever arcade game designed in-house at Namco. The game will be $7.99 on Switch 1,and $9.99 on Switch 2 (or your regional equivalent).

On both consoles, the game will support mouse controls — on Switch 1, that means plugging in a USB mouse, while Mouse Mode on Switch 2 will work straight away.

This is essentially a block breaker game, though with a little bit of a pinball table twist. You'll use a rotary dial to control paddles to hit balls towards the top of the screen.

While Gee Bee was a success, it underperformed in Namco's eyes. Still, without it, the arcade scene and Namco's own output may have been very different, so it's an important part of history.

Arcade Archives Gee Bee and Arcade Archives 2 Gee Bee arrive on the eShop tomorrow. Will you be checking these out? Let us know in the comments.