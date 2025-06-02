Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 815k

If you're looking for some quality RPG action on the Switch 2 at launch, one game you might want to check out is Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster. This improves on the original 3DS experience with various enhancements including mouse-controller minigames.

In case you missed the initial coverage of this game during Nintendo's Treehouse broadcast, Square Enix has now shown off the mouse controls once again. This includes the ability to navigate the game's menu and from there you'll jump into the minigame fun. These games are a great way to see the capabilities of the new mouse controls in action and how they could potentially be used in other titles going forward.

You can catch this footage around the 26-minute mark in the video above (thanks, GoNintendo). This latest footage showcases a music rhythm game titled 'Rhythm Catch' and there's another look at 'Panic Cruise' - game where you take to the skies. In this one, you must fly through rings while eliminating every enemy in sight.

Apart from the mouse capabilities, Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster will also feature high-definition graphics, a redesigned user interface, and the networking features from the original game have been retooled for Switch Online.

According to Nintendo's official listing, this game has a file size of 9.3GB and will be released physically on a Game-Key Card, which requires you to download the title.