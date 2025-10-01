Alongside the release of Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 this week, Nintendo has released an update for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on the Switch.

According to Nintendo's official support page, Version 1.2.2 addresses several issues to improve the overall gameplay experience. It doesn't go into any details beyond this, but if we find out what is going on behind the scenes here, we'll provide an update.

Compatibility with existing versions is also noted. Here's the full rundown:

Latest update: Ver. 1.2.2 (Released September 30, 2025)

General

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Note: Does have local user compatibility with Ver. 1.2.1-1.1.0. Does not have local user compatibility with Ver. 1.0.0. Please be careful of the update version on each player’s system.

This follows a major update for this title in June, which optimised the game's visuals and frame rate for the Switch 2. It also added HDR support in Bowser's Fury and a GameShare option.