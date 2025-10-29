Nintendo has been updating all sorts of first-party titles since the release of the Switch 2 in June, and today it's rolled out an update for its limited-time release, Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

According to the official patch notes on Nintendo's support page, Version 1.1.4 addresses "several issues" to improve gameplay on the new hybrid hardware. Nintendo doesn't go into the specifics, but if we hear anything, we'll let you know.

Here's the full rundown:

Latest update: Ver. 1.1.4 (Released October 28, 2025)

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Several issues have been addressed to improve gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2.

Note: The software update is required to play on Nintendo Switch 2.

This is actually Super Mario 3D All-Stars' third update this year. The previous two versions (1.1.3 and 1.1.2) have the same patch notes as the latest game patch. Again, if we find out what's going on here, we'll provide an update.

Although patches are still being released for this game, keep in mind it's no longer available to purchase on the eShop and was available for a "limited-time" in stores. It contains Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and the first Super Mario Galaxy game.