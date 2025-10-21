Star Wars Outlaws, Ubisoft's excellent open world adventure, has received another update on the Switch 2.

This isn't a huge one, but it contains further improvements to the overall visuals, including upping the quality of the textures – yum. We've also got some of that all-important Stability™ alongside some more general fixes to the game's story and UI.

Be warned, Ubisoft does mention that these patch notes may contain spoilers, so keep that in mind if you've still yet to experience Outlaws.

Now, enough talking; patch notes!

General Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the 'stealth takedowns restore health' equipment perk was not triggering

Performance

Improved stability

Graphics

Fixed an issue where textures could appear low resolution after extended play sessions

Fixed some broken assets on Toshara

Reduced cliff popping when travelling to Jaunta's Hope on Toshara

Improved texture quality

Fixed shadow flickering when adjusting brightness from the Quick Menu

UI

Improved the accessibility screen when starting the game for the first time or as a new user

Fixed an issue where the enemies were not highlighted when tagging them with adrenaline rush

Story (BEWARE OF SPOILERS)

Main Game:

Fixed an issue where Kay would have stiff movements after the adrenaline rush tutorial during 'The Gunslinger' quest

Fixed an issue where the blaster module could reset during 'The Scavenger' quest

Fixed an issue where the Pyke Syndicate would not help Kay in combat during 'Recover the Cargo' contract

Wild Card Story Pack

Fixed an issue where players could not leave Renpalli station during the 'Wild Card' quest if there was a contract active

A Pirate's Fortune Story Pack

Fixed an issue where NPCs could disappear if Kay moves far enough away during 'A Pirate's Plight'

In our 8/10 review for Star Wars Outlaws, we said that "With solid performance and good looks in both docked and handheld, and motion controls and cross-saves thrown in for good measure, this is an easy recommendation for Switch 2 fans of Star Wars". It's definitely worth checking out if you haven't already.