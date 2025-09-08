Star Wars Outlaws is out now on the Switch 2 (a fact you might have missed thanks to last week's furore around Hollow Knight: Silksong) and now the tech experts over at Digital Foundry have provided their analysis of the game's performance on Nintendo's new hardware.

Despite some concerns pre-launch, Outlaws is kind of a technical marvel, with Digital Foundry calling it "the most impressive Switch 2 port to date", noting that despite the console being weaker than its console siblings – including the Xbox Series S – advancements within the architecture mean that Outlaws is able to punch well above its weight.

Looking at image quality, DLSS allows Outlaws to output at 1440p when docked, with comparisons to the Series S more favourable than Digital Foundry has initially expected. Similarly, frame rate remains pretty consistent at 30fps throughout, though some menus actually push this up to 60fps. Cutscenes and pre-rendered videos sometimes drop a few frames here and there, but the gameplay is where it counts, and this is solid.

Digital Foundry also highlights some solid use of ray-tracing, while also noting that volumetric lighting and fog has been decreased slightly when compared to other consoles.

In a rather curious comparison doing the rounds from Factor of Games on YouTube, gameplay from the Switch 2 goes head-to-head with the Steam Deck. Context around exact performance parameters on the Steam Deck is missing, but otherwise the video demonstrates an obvious advantage for the Switch 2.

Overall then, it seems Outlaws is a pretty solid benchmark for what can be achieved on the Switch 2, and it seems to be an even more impressive port than launch title Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition. It's a good indication of what might be achieved in the future, should developers and publishers strive to put in the work and not cut corners. Fingers crossed.