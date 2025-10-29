Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

There was recently news about the upcoming release SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide getting a demo on select platforms, and ahead of Halloween, it's now officially available on the Switch 2 eShop.

You'll apparently be able to access the first levels of the game as SpongeBob and Patrick, and also some new abilities (thanks, Nintendo Everything). In general, you'll also be able to get an idea of what to expect before the full release next month on 18th November 2025.

Above is a trailer of the demo and below we have some PR about the story and adventure SpongeBob and Patrick will go on:

"Prepare to be scared – in the most nautical nonsense kind of way! When the Flying Dutchman and King Neptune’s egos collide, the result is pure undersea chaos: spectral mayhem spreads across Bikini Bottom, and only two brave(ish) heroes can set things right. SpongeBob and Patrick must team up, combine their unique skills, and (hopefully) stop the total ghostification of their world. From the depths of Neptune’s Palace to the icy peaks of Mount Bikini, fans will explore iconic locations, face epic bosses, and first and foremost: have F.U.N!"

There's been no official mention of a Switch release, so for now, this game remains exclusive to Switch 2 on Nintendo platforms.