Update [ ]: Following the announcement of SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide, THQ Nordic and Purple Lamp have now shared a "first look" at some additional footage.

"Please welcome Dirty Dan and Pinhead Larry to the battle against Hibernation Sandy! Get a first look at a frosty twist on the beloved Jellyfish Fields which you encounter before braving the climb to Mount Bikini!"

Once again, this game will be arriving for the Switch on 18th November 2025 for €39.99 / $39.99.

Original Story:

Following a recent rumour, THQ Nordic and Purple Lamp have now officially lifted the lid on the latest SpongeBob SquarePants game.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide will make its debut across multiple platforms including the Switch 2 later this year on 18th November 2025, with pre-orders now live for €39.99 / $39.99.

Here's a bit about what to expect from the official PR:

"Prepare to be scared – in the most nautical nonsense kind of way! When the Flying Dutchman and King Neptune’s egos collide, the result is pure undersea chaos: spectral mayhem spreads across Bikini Bottom, and only two brave(ish) heroes can set things right. SpongeBob and Patrick must team up, combine their unique skills, and (hopefully) stop the total ghostification of their world. From the depths of Neptune’s Palace to the icy peaks of Mount Bikini, fans will explore iconic locations, face epic bosses, and first and foremost: have F.U.N!"

Alongside standard pre-orders, there'll also be a digital deluxe edition and ultimate edition of the game. These versions will include a Tidal Season Pass (also available for separate purchase).

Pre-Order & Digital Editions

Pre-orders are now live! Digital pre-orders include the Natural Costume Pack DLC as a bonus.

Standard Edition: Base game

Digital Deluxe Edition: Base game + Tidal Season Pass

Ultimate Edition: Base game + Tidal Season Pass + Natural Costume Pack + SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated (Game) + SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (Game) + SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - Costume Pack (DLC)

Tidal Season Pass (also available separately)

The Tidal Season Pass includes two DLC packs with new challenge levels and two themed costume packs:



Challenge DLCs:

Plankton’s Portal Challenge DLC

Search for SquarePants DLC

Cosmetic Packs:

Search for SquarePants Costume Pack

Double Deluxe Costume Pack

Collector’s Edition – Ghostly Edition

For true fans and collectors, the Ghostly Edition delivers hauntingly good extras:

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide – Digital Deluxe Edition

Exclusive Steelbook

Collectible Patch

Keychain

Lenticular Prints

Would you be interested in this upcoming release? Let us know in the comments.