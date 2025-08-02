Update []: Following the announcement of SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide, THQ Nordic and Purple Lamp have now shared a "first look" at some additional footage.
"Please welcome Dirty Dan and Pinhead Larry to the battle against Hibernation Sandy! Get a first look at a frosty twist on the beloved Jellyfish Fields which you encounter before braving the climb to Mount Bikini!"
Once again, this game will be arriving for the Switch on 18th November 2025 for €39.99 / $39.99.
Original Story:
Following a recent rumour, THQ Nordic and Purple Lamp have now officially lifted the lid on the latest SpongeBob SquarePants game.
SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide will make its debut across multiple platforms including the Switch 2 later this year on 18th November 2025, with pre-orders now live for €39.99 / $39.99.
Here's a bit about what to expect from the official PR:
"Prepare to be scared – in the most nautical nonsense kind of way! When the Flying Dutchman and King Neptune’s egos collide, the result is pure undersea chaos: spectral mayhem spreads across Bikini Bottom, and only two brave(ish) heroes can set things right. SpongeBob and Patrick must team up, combine their unique skills, and (hopefully) stop the total ghostification of their world. From the depths of Neptune’s Palace to the icy peaks of Mount Bikini, fans will explore iconic locations, face epic bosses, and first and foremost: have F.U.N!"
Alongside standard pre-orders, there'll also be a digital deluxe edition and ultimate edition of the game. These versions will include a Tidal Season Pass (also available for separate purchase).
Pre-Order & Digital Editions
Pre-orders are now live! Digital pre-orders include the Natural Costume Pack DLC as a bonus.
- Standard Edition: Base game
- Digital Deluxe Edition: Base game + Tidal Season Pass
- Ultimate Edition: Base game + Tidal Season Pass + Natural Costume Pack + SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated (Game) + SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (Game) + SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - Costume Pack (DLC)
Tidal Season Pass (also available separately)
The Tidal Season Pass includes two DLC packs with new challenge levels and two themed costume packs:
Challenge DLCs:
- Plankton’s Portal Challenge DLC
- Search for SquarePants DLC
Cosmetic Packs:
- Search for SquarePants Costume Pack
- Double Deluxe Costume Pack
Collector’s Edition – Ghostly Edition
For true fans and collectors, the Ghostly Edition delivers hauntingly good extras:
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Exclusive Steelbook
- Collectible Patch
- Keychain
- Lenticular Prints
Would you be interested in this upcoming release? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 27
Super Switch exclusive? Well it's not like Purple Lamp was ever able to optimize for Switch correctly. Well it's already been confirmed for Key-cards so I was going to get it on PS5 anyways.
Also, I just love that the THQ shows are always filled with the bloodiest and most gruesome games Eastern Europe can offer, but they open with the David Hasselhoff sea shanty musical number. THQNordic has no target demographic: they have a shotgun and a blindfold
I had a feeling they were waiting to show this game until the new Flying Dutchman movie got a release date, since they're so similar. It's kind of a movie tie-in, but also kind of not.
Battle for Bikini Bottom was one of my favorite games growing up, and I loved Rehydrated. I thought Cosmic Shake was underwhelming, but this one looks promising. This was a great first trailer, but it's wild to me they got David Hasslehoff for this and not a remake of the Movie game (which he was never actually in but should have been). Hopefully, Purple Lamp do that next. (And Epic Mickey 2.)
If this had been in the Partner Showcase, I would have unironically given it a 9/10. The double whammy of this with Pac-Man World 2 would have been awesome.
While I'm not a fan of SpongeBob, I do hope that anyone who plays this enjoys it!
Not bad, but why Gothic Trilogy remasters aren't going to Switch 1/2? Why Gothic Remake doesn't have Switch 2 version?
Wow, too many of these games to keep up with. We got Cosmic Shake, then last year we got that Patrick-based game, it is becoming difficult to imagine keeping up with all of these platformers.
I got Cosmic Shake on sale and actually had a really good time with it, I think these platformers are in good hands with a talented team. They def nail the old GameCube era vibes they are going for.
I liked BFBB, but didn’t like Cosmic Shake and returned it within 2 hours. I really hope the writing is more like BFBB, but I’m not holding my breath. New era SpongeBob writing just doesn’t compare to the old era.
Honestly this game looks really good and I can’t wait for it.
Game key card spotted on the cover
"And it's sweet, sweet, sweet victory, yeah!
It's ours for the taking, it's ours for the fight!"
I'm glad this is coming out!
@eldersnake Has any third party game not been a key card or code in a box?
@MidnightDragonDX Other than Cyberpunk, don't think so. There's the upcoming Mortal Kombat Legacy thingo I think will be another.
Pretty funny trailer - this looks great based on what they've shown so I'm definitely looking forward to playing it myself (should play Battle for Bikini Bottom and Cosmic Shake first and foremost, though)!
@MidnightDragonDX rune factory azuma is on card.
Tbh by now its time to accept the new reality imo. Key cards are here to stay wether we like it or not.
@MidnightDragonDX : Tamagotchi Plaza got a proper Switch 2 physical edition in Japan/Asia, but Bandai have been frustratingly inconsistent (for example, their upcoming Dragon Ball Z release is a key card, and their Japanese Switch 2 Edition of Shadow Labyrinth is a mere code in a case).
@eldersnake @MidnightDragonDX I think the Sonic Racing game, despite being a game that is expected to receive tons of updates over what comes in the box
If they update the other two games to have switch 2 upgrades I’d consider that all 3 bundle they’re mentioning.
@LazyDaisy Cosmic Shake had one joke I thought was hilarious where SpongeBob mentions the mesopelagic zone of the ocean. Patrick says, "I stopped messin' with mesopelagics a LONG time ago, man!"
I also liked the line, "Some fellas are so crooked, they can swallow a nail and spit out a screw."
@Zeebor15 It’s called the Switch 2.
@MidnightDragonDX
The mecha game Daemon X Machina 2 is third party, it will be on cart and it looks really good.
@Not_Soos I hope we see a new epic mickey 2, similar to what Crash 4 was for the Bandicoot
I'm in america, I can't find the place to preorder the game. It's not on the eshop, THQ Nordic's website, or Purple Lamp Studio's website yet
Another third party, another game key card
I was a bit surprised at first that this isn't coming to Switch 1, but after watching the trailer it makes sense - you'd need the power fo the Switch 2 to render photorealistic David Hasselhoff
All jokes aside, that was a great trailer and the game looks fun. It's kind of weird that SpongeBob has become one of the only franchises consistently releasing 3D platformers, but I'll take it
THQ Nordic and Purple Lamp are really loving having the SpongeBob license, you can tell they are enjoying making these (and the money, of course). You can tell they were fans of the 3D platformer era and reliving their youth via their craft
I don't know the price for the Ultimate edition, but the fact that it comes with Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated and Cosmic Shake + DLC is crazy. Might pick it up, this looks good and I've been meaning to try Rehydrated for a while now. Cosmic shake is there too.
Edit: It's $90. I will, in fact, not be picking that up. Might still snag the base game if it's on sale at some point, but not a day one by any means.
@tobsesta99 nnnnno it’s not? it’s literally called the super nintendo switch.
@Jedrus_Lilac for those who aren’t fine with game keys, speaking with your wallet could influence a change. The Switch 2 era has only just begun afterall and some third party games are coming to us in physical form like mortal Kombat kollection and Sonic ceossworlds.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...