Shadow the Hedgehog
Last year, Sega ran a year-long campaign for Shadow the Hedgehog that lined up with the release of Sonic X Shadow Generations and the introduction of the "Ultimate Lifeform" in the live-action Sonic movies.

This was generally well-received by Sonic fans, and it's now led to some discussion about how Sega could potentially recreate this magic with other Sonic the Hedgehog characters in the future. Speaking in a recent interview, Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka said he would like to continue this trend by spotlighting a different character. Characters in the next movie will apparently play an active role in this.

Takashi Iizuka: “Last year, we promoted The Year of Shadow, influenced by the movie, but I’d like to choose a theme each year and spotlight different characters. I think we can predict which characters will appear in the upcoming movie, so I’d like those characters to play an active role.”

As any Sonic fan would know, Sega has a huge cast of characters it can call on. The most recent game release Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds features characters from multiple generations of Sonic. Apart from the main cast, this includes characters like Espio, Zavok, and even Sonic's Werehog form.

In terms of the live-action movies, the post-credit scenes in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 have already put the spotlight on a few classic characters, seemingly setting up the fourth major outing.

So, who's ready for the year of Big the Cat? Tell us the Sonic character you would like to see in the spotlight next.

