Last year, Sega ran a year-long campaign for Shadow the Hedgehog that lined up with the release of Sonic X Shadow Generations and the introduction of the "Ultimate Lifeform" in the live-action Sonic movies.

This was generally well-received by Sonic fans, and it's now led to some discussion about how Sega could potentially recreate this magic with other Sonic the Hedgehog characters in the future. Speaking in a recent interview, Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka said he would like to continue this trend by spotlighting a different character. Characters in the next movie will apparently play an active role in this.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Takashi Iizuka: “Last year, we promoted The Year of Shadow, influenced by the movie, but I’d like to choose a theme each year and spotlight different characters. I think we can predict which characters will appear in the upcoming movie, so I’d like those characters to play an active role.”

As any Sonic fan would know, Sega has a huge cast of characters it can call on. The most recent game release Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds features characters from multiple generations of Sonic. Apart from the main cast, this includes characters like Espio, Zavok, and even Sonic's Werehog form.

In terms of the live-action movies, the post-credit scenes in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 have already put the spotlight on a few classic characters, seemingly setting up the fourth major outing.