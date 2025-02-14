Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Image: SEGA

Sega has officially released its 'announce' trailer for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - revealing all sorts of exciting details about the newest entry in the long-running Sonic Racing series.

This update has also confirmed CrossWorlds will include not only characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog series but also icons from other "SEGA Universes". Sega has also noted how this will be the "largest roster" of characters ever in the history of the Sonic Racing.

By the looks of it, there are even some new racers including Sage from the 2022 release Sonic Frontiers.

Anyway, here's the current list of Sonic characters featured as racers in the official 'announce' trailer:

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Character List

1. Sonic

2. Eggman

3. Shadow

4. Knuckles

5. Amy

6. Tails

7. Metal Sonic

8. Sage

9. Vector

10. Jet

11. Silver

12. Omega

13. Big the Cat

14. Cream

Unconfirmed Characters

These characters have been spotted on billboards and banners in the 'announce' trailer - suggesting they'll also appear as racers in this upcoming release.

  • Rouge the Bat
  • Blaze the Cat
  • Zavok
  • Espio
  • Egg Pawn
  • Storm
  • Wave (Sonic Riders)
  • Charmy
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
The banner in the background shows many other Sonic characters — Image: SEGA

FAQs

When will Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds launch?

This game is "coming soon" to Switch and multiple other platforms. It was originally revealed at The Game Awards last year, with the latest update taking place during Sony's 'State of Play' broadcast in February. A network test has also been announced, but it's exclusive to PlayStation 5.

What other SEGA characters can we expect?

Sega hasn't announced this yet, but we'll update this guide when we hear more. Of course, there's really no limit to the kind of characters Sega could potentially bring to this new entry in Sonic Racing.

Some of the previous characters in Sonic racing games like All-Stars have added characters like Beat from Jet Set Radio, Ryu Hazuki from Shenmue, AiAi from Super Monkey Ball, and Ulala from Space Channel 5. We've even seen guest characters like Banjo-Kazooie and Mii!

So that's the current line up for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. If we hear any updates, we'll let you know.