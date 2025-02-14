Sega has officially released its 'announce' trailer for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - revealing all sorts of exciting details about the newest entry in the long-running Sonic Racing series.
This update has also confirmed CrossWorlds will include not only characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog series but also icons from other "SEGA Universes". Sega has also noted how this will be the "largest roster" of characters ever in the history of the Sonic Racing.
By the looks of it, there are even some new racers including Sage from the 2022 release Sonic Frontiers.