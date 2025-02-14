News Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Adds Characters From "SEGA Universes" Update: IGN has an exclusive preview up

Anyway, here's the current list of Sonic characters featured as racers in the official 'announce' trailer:

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Character List

1. Sonic 2. Eggman 3. Shadow 4. Knuckles 5. Amy 6. Tails 7. Metal Sonic 8. Sage 9. Vector 10. Jet 11. Silver 12. Omega 13. Big the Cat 14. Cream

Unconfirmed Characters

These characters have been spotted on billboards and banners in the 'announce' trailer - suggesting they'll also appear as racers in this upcoming release.

Rouge the Bat

Blaze the Cat

Zavok

Espio

Egg Pawn

Storm

Wave (Sonic Riders)

Charmy

FAQs

When will Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds launch?

This game is "coming soon" to Switch and multiple other platforms. It was originally revealed at The Game Awards last year, with the latest update taking place during Sony's 'State of Play' broadcast in February. A network test has also been announced, but it's exclusive to PlayStation 5.

What other SEGA characters can we expect?

Sega hasn't announced this yet, but we'll update this guide when we hear more. Of course, there's really no limit to the kind of characters Sega could potentially bring to this new entry in Sonic Racing.

Some of the previous characters in Sonic racing games like All-Stars have added characters like Beat from Jet Set Radio, Ryu Hazuki from Shenmue, AiAi from Super Monkey Ball, and Ulala from Space Channel 5. We've even seen guest characters like Banjo-Kazooie and Mii!