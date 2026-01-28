Update [ ]:

After announcing the physical release late last month, Limited Run Games has now confirmed that the Ren & Stimpy Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy Collection will launch digitally on Switch on 20th February — that's this week!

The reveal was accompanied by a new trailer shared across LRG's social channels, which showcases each of the seven games included in the collection. Check it out for yourself below.

Oh joy, Ren! The Ren & Stimpy Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy Collection is also going digital on PlayStation, Switch, and Steam! For the first time ever, they're finally coming to modern consoles! Available Feb 20! — Limited Run Games (@limitedrungames.com) 2026-02-16T18:01:14.676318973Z

Pre-orders are now open for all Ren & Stimpy physical editions on the LRG website, with options ranging in price from $34.99 to $109.99. These pre-orders will close on 1st March, with shipping expected for some time this summer.

You'll find everything you need to know about this physical release and the collection as a whole in our initial coverage below.

Original Story: If the news of the Nickelodeon Splat Pack release date earlier this week wasn't enough cartoon nostalgia for you, Limited Run Games has revealed that it has even more in the pipeline for Switch, in the shape of the Ren & Stimpy Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy Collection.

This is a seven-game compilation title, collecting together a handful of the Nickelodeon duo's SNES and Game Boy adventures. The titles included in this one are The Ren and Stimpy Show: Space Cadet Adventures (Game Boy), Veediots! (SNES and Game Boy), Buckeroo$! (NES and SNES), Time Warp (SNES) and Fire Dogs (SNES) — yes, that does mean Quest for the Shaven Yak and Stimpy's Invention are missing, unfortunately.

As we have come to expect from retro compilations like this, the Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy Collection gives you the chance to rewind gameplay and save from anywhere, as well as other additions like a music player and an artwork museum.

It'll come as no surprise to hear that there are a few different purchase options from LRG (once pre-orders open on 30th January), including a 'Classic Edition' for $69.99, which comes with a retro VHS cover and a steelcase, and a 'Collector's Edition' for $109.99, which packs in a bunch of extra merch like a CD, poster, mini cartridge replicas, an acrylic standee and more.

These pre-orders will only be sticking around until 1st March, so you better get saving your pennies if you want to grab the merch-packed edition. While there's no specific release date just yet, Limited Run estimates that the physical editions should ship sometime between July and September 2026.