Update #2 [ ]: The chances of a Switch 2 version of No Rest for the Wicked have just significantly increased today, with the developer Thomas Mahler sharing footage on social media of the game running on a Switch 2.

In other words, it seems to be just a matter of time before it's officially confirmed for Nintendo's new hybrid platform. Mahler further notes how the game just needs to "run well" on the platform (thanks for the heads up, GoNintendo).

Thomas Mahler: "Oh hey! It runs. Now we just need to make it run well!"

When we get a more official update, we'll let you know. You can find out more about this title in the original story below.

Update #1 [ ]: As highlighted by our colleagues at Pure Xbox, Moon Studio CEO Thomas Mahler has provided an update today about No Rest for the Wicked coming to other platforms.

Although it seems the Xbox version might be ruled out in the immediate future, a Switch 2 version is still "potentially" on the cards despite the "current market conditions". Mahler reportedly confirmed this on Discord (via GoNintendo):

"Given current market conditions, we might only release on PS5 and potentially Switch 2 for the time being - we'll have to discuss things with MS to see what makes sense for Xbox."

In a separate thread on social media, Mahler also noted how the team would ultimately ship on all platforms, but "likely not at the same time". Keep in mind, nothing has been "officially" confirmed at this stage.