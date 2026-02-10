Update #2 [ ]: Here's your reminder Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero are now available for the Nintendo Switch 2. This includes free upgrades for existing owners of the Switch versions.

When playing these versions on Switch 2, you can once again expect 1440p and up to 60fps in docked mode. And in handheld, these titles run at 1080p and up to 60fps.

To upgrade your existing Switch versions, navigate to the Switch 2 store page, go to the pages for Subnautica and Below Zero, select the "upgrade pack" option, and then click on "free download".

You can find out more details about this update below.

Update #1 [ ]: And it's official! Publisher Krafton has confirmed that Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero are indeed headed to Switch 2 on 17th February 2026.

In a press release, Michael Verrette, Producer at Unknown Worlds, says that “Bringing Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero to Nintendo Switch 2 is about welcoming new players into that community, while giving longtime fans a chance to experience these worlds again in a way that feels fresh, smooth, and more immersive.”

As stated below, the upgrade will be free for owners of the games on Switch 1, and those optimised controls are apparently there for more-precise movement and refined interactions.

See you deep below the waters next week, then!

Original Story: [Tue 10th Feb, 2026 18:30 GMT]:

Unknown Worlds Entertainment is bringing both critically-acclaimed underwater horror games Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero to Switch 2 next week, according to Nintendo Everything and Nintenduo.

On 17th February 2026, owners of the Nintendo Switch versions of both games will be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 Editions for free. And if you have the newer console, why wouldn't you? The price for the Switch 2 Edition straight-up hasn't been announced.

On Switch 2, you'll be able to play both games and 1440p and 60fps docked, while handheld is bumped to 1080p and 60fps. You all want to see some terrifying sea creatures in crisp, shiny visuals in the dark now, don't you? *shudders*

Controls have also been "optimized" for Switch 2, so perhaps there's some Mouse Mode integration there?

Both Subnautica games arrived on Switch 1 back in May 2021 and we enjoyed both of them a lot — though the first game just edges out Below Zero for us. If you've never played them before, then make sure you have a read of our reviews, and check out the rundown from the games' eShop page:

Combining the award-winning game Subnautica with its sequel Subnautica Below Zero, this Nintendo Switch™ exclusive allows players to fully immerse themselves in the full mystery surrounding the water world of planet 4546B. Craft equipment, pilot submarines and out-smart wildlife to explore lush coral reefs, volcanoes, cave systems, and more - all while trying to survive in both hostile water zones and frozen terrain. Features:

- Survival Is Key: Gather valuable materials, craft tools, manage your hunger and thirst, all while evading the dangerous wildlife that sees you as its next meal

- Crash Landing on Planet 4546B: Beneath the serene waves of this aquatic planet are clues around its complicated history and how it warps the lives for all those that crash land there

- Exploration: Delve into unique aquatic and terrain biomes that will unlock not only materials, but the answers that you seek

- Build Your Habitat: Crafting and building the comforts of home here. These bases will be integral for your survival from not only the wildlife, but also the harsh environment around you

A sequel, Subnautica 2, is due to come to Early Access 2026, but Switch 2 isn't one of the slated platforms for it.

Plus, the sequel's publisher Krafton (who acquired the dev in 2022) and Unknown Worlds are embroiled in a rather messy lawsuit. Krafton has also attracted additional negative attention after it announced it was working on becoming an "AI first" company.

Will you be upgrading to the Switch 2 Editions for both Subnautica games next week? Dive down to the comments and let us know.