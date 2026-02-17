14 years after it was first revealed (yes, 14 years), The Binding of Isaac and Super Meat Boy co-creator Edmund McMillen finally launched Mewgenics last week. This turn-based tactical roguelike where you breed cats has been a huge hit on Steam, selling over 500,000 copies and taking the crown for the highest concurrent player count for a roguelike of all-time ever from Hades II.

Naturally, desire for a console port has only grown since release, but McMillen has reassured fans on social media that the team is "working on" a console release (via Eurogamer).

That surely includes either Switch 1 or Switch 2, and thanks to some digging by Nintenduo, Switch 2 is absolutely in consideration, depending on the publisher.

On r/SteamDeck, McMillen held an AMA right before the game's 10th February release date, and when someone asked about a PlayStation 4 or 5 version, the developer confirmed "we are deciding on a publisher now and defer to them when it comes to what they feel is worth developing for".

But of all the consoles out right now, McMillen thinks that "Switch 2 seems like the front runner right now".

That sounds extremely promising, but as mentioned, it really does depend on who the publisher is and what they recommend. Regardless, it's not going to be a super quick progress, but we hope Mewgenics makes it to one of Nintendo's hybrid consoles.

And we think it's pretty likely given that McMillen's other games are already available on Switch. Mewgenics is currently the highest-rated game of 2026 on OpenCritic and Metacritic, so getting it on even more eyes feels like a no-brainer.

Have you checked out Mewgenics on Steam? Want to see a Switch 2 port this year? Claw your way down to the comments and let us know.